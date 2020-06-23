Winona Ryder Stands By Claim Mel Gibson Used An Anti-Semitic Slur After He Accused Her Of ‘Lying’

Winona Ryder is opening up about her experiences with anti-Semitism in Hollywood.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the “Age of Innocence” star revealed she has faced prejudice over her background.

“I have… in interesting ways,” she said. “There are times when people have said, ‘Wait, you’re Jewish? But you’re so pretty!’

Ryder added, “There was a movie that I was up for a long time ago, it was a period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, said I looked ‘too Jewish’ to be in a blue-blooded family.”

She also talked about an incident with Mel Gibson which she has previously addressed in a 2010 article interview with GQ.

In the new Sunday Times interview, Ryder again recalled, “We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

In a statement to TooFab, Gibson’s rep said, “This is 100 per cent untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.”

Following Gibson’s denial, Ryder issued a statement to ET Canada standing by her earlier words.

“I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them,” she said.

“Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me,” she continued. “Only by accepting responsibility for our behaviour in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.”

In 2006, Gibson was arrested for drunk driving, and according to the sheriff’s report he had made anti-Semitic remarks to the arresting officer.

“I want to apologize specifically to everyone in the Jewish community for the vitriolic and harmful words that I said to a law enforcement officer the night I was arrested on a DUI charge,” Gibson said in a statement at the time.