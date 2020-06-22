Snoop Dogg Reveals He And Willie Nelson Are Releasing A New Song Together

Another Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson collaboration is in the works.

Revealing the news to Ebro Darden on Beats 1, the 48-year-old rapper says the new track is coming “in a couple of weeks.”

“That’s my big brother, Willie Nelson,” says Snoop. “The reason we’re gonna make this record is because Black and white matters right now. The love we have for each other.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have worked together, back in 2009 they released a track called “My Medicine”.

Fans can watch the video where Snoop teases the upcoming collaboration right here.