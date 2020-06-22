Lisa Kudrow Reveals Reason She Doesn’t Rewatch ‘Friends’, Shares Details About Reunion In Chat With Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow discuss the upcoming “Friends” reunion in the latest “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” series episode.

Kudrow says of the reunion, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, “That will be really great. I can’t wait to do that. I really can’t wait to do that. Yeah, we don’t know everything about it, we need to say. I think we’re meant to be surprised by some things as well.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

Aniston adds, “We know it’s not scripted, that we know,” with the pair confirming they wouldn’t be playing their characters.

However, Aniston admits, “Although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.”

Bosses are now hoping to film the much-talked about reunion in August.

Kudrow also talks about why she doesn’t rewatch “Friends”, telling Aniston: “I don’t watch the show. I’m still not watching it in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together,” as Aniston says: “That’s something that will happen.”

RELATED: ‘Friends’ Cast Join #AllInChallenge And Invite One Fan To Attend HBO Max Reunion

Aniston, on the other hand, admits she “loves stumbling [across] a ‘Friends’ episode,” sharing: “This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old ‘Friends’ thing. And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.”

Kudrow responds, “I’ve done it too. I’ve done that, hours watching bloopers,” as Aniston says, “Here’s what I love, is when I watch an episode, I’ll usually remember where we broke during the scene.”

“You and I would always get into these fits of laughter because you had this wonderful ability to — you were about to hit your punchline, and you would do this adorable thing where you would break. You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, ‘I’m sorry, it’s really funny.’”