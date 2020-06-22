ESPY Awards Spoof ‘Tiger King’ To Poke Fun At Tom Brady With The Help Of J.K. Simmons And Eli Manning

The 2020 ESPY Awards poked fun at Tom Brady with a spoof of “Tiger King” during Sunday’s remote awards show.

Releasing a short teaser version of “Tampa King: Football, Florida And Foolishness” on Twitter, the EPSYS recruited Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons to play the role of Rick Kirkman, the former executive producer of Joe Exotic’s eccentric wildlife videos.

RELATED: Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Answer Revealing Questions About Each Other

“Tom Brady was like a mythical character,” Simmons as Kirkman says. “He destroyed Falcons, Rams, Panthers” he explains as NFL team logos appear on screen before cutting to a shot of a referee, “… although he always loved zebras.”

“There was only one person who was a real thorn in Brady’s thigh… Eli Manning had his number, and Brady hated him for it,” Simmons narrates as tweets by the retired quarterback appear.

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” Manning chimes in, echoing Carole Baskin’s catchphrase.

The longer clip from the broadcast also pokes fun at the time Brady walked into the wrong home in Florida, mistaking it for an NFL coach’s house.