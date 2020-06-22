‘The Witcher’ To Resume Production On Season 2 In The U.K. This Summer

Fans waiting for “The Witcher” to come back just got some good news.

On Monday, the show’s official Twitter account announced that production on season 2 will resume on August 17 in the U.K.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

Production halted on the series due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March. The next day, cast member Kristofer Hivju tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Deadline, the show, starring Henry Cavill, shoots at Arborfield Studios about 40 miles west of London.

More production in the U.K. is also set to resume in the coming months, including “Jurassic World: Dominion”.