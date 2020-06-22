James Charles, Gigi Gorgeous Part Of All Star ‘VidCon Now Proud Together’ Livestream Lineup

In honour of Pride month and the Black Lives Matter movement, VidCon announces a “VidCon Now Proud Together” livestream featuring James Charles, Gigi Gorgeous and many more.

The virtual event, on Saturday, June 27, will celebrate online video and digital creators with a night full of brand new content.

The event will be hosted by Buzzfeed’s Eugene Lee Yang and “RuPaul Drag Race”‘s Mayhem Miller and have appearances from AmbersCloset, Jensen McRae, James Charles, Amanda Gorman, Kingsley, Calle y Poché, Gigi Gorgeous and Rebecca Black.

Throughout the live event, viewers can donate to the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, which posts bail to secure the safety and liberty of individuals in U.S. jails and immigration facilities.

“Now Proud Together” can be watched on VidCon’s YouTube channel here.

Watch live Saturday, June 27th at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.