Tribeca Announces U.S. Summer Movie Drive-In Series Featuring ‘Jaws’, ‘Girls Trip’ And More

Drive-in movies are back in a big way this summer.
RELATED: Dave Franco And Alison Brie Keep Their Distance At A Drive-In Screening Of ‘The Rental’
On Monday, Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T announced their Tribeca Drive-In series, which will be bringing a slate of more than 30 iconic films to people in cities across the U.S.
RELATED: Garth Brooks Announces Headlining Concert Across Drive-In Theatres In Canada
The events will be hosted in drive-in theatres and other venues, including some NFL stadiums, in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and more.
Kicking off on July 2, films in the series include music movies like “Selena”, “The Bodyguard” and “Straight Outta Compton”, sports flicks on Sundays with “Creed”, “Jerry Maguire”, “Space Jam” and “Love & Basketball”. Children’s movies will include “Inside Out”, “The Lego Movie” and “Spy Kids”.
The presentations will also include special surprises like live stand-up comedy and filmmaker introductions.
RLEATED: Brett Kissel Sells Out 6 Drive-In Country Music Benefit Concert To Take Place In Alberta
“The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars. In anticipation of theatres reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience,” said Robert De Niro, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder.
A percentage of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Black Lives Matter, and frontline workers during the pandemic will also be given complimentary access and reserved parking on the first night at each venue.