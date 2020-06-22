Tribeca Announces U.S. Summer Movie Drive-In Series Featuring ‘Jaws’, ‘Girls Trip’ And More

Drive-in movies are back in a big way this summer.

On Monday, Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T announced their Tribeca Drive-In series, which will be bringing a slate of more than 30 iconic films to people in cities across the U.S.

The events will be hosted in drive-in theatres and other venues, including some NFL stadiums, in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and more.

Kicking off on July 2, films in the series include music movies like “Selena”, “The Bodyguard” and “Straight Outta Compton”, sports flicks on Sundays with “Creed”, “Jerry Maguire”, “Space Jam” and “Love & Basketball”. Children’s movies will include “Inside Out”, “The Lego Movie” and “Spy Kids”.

Meanwhile, 2020 Sundance Film Festival breakout hit “ Palm Springs” will screen at the Drive-In series prior to its July 10 wide release. Plus, there will be a special 45th Anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg’s “ Jaws” , Spike Lee’s “ Do The Right Thing” and “ Inside Man”. Also showing in the Drive-In series are “Gloves Off” and “Tangled Roots”, two short films from this year’s Queen Collective , a program created by Tribeca Studios and Queen Latifah to drive equality and inclusion representation in front of and behind the camera for multicultural directors.

The presentations will also include special surprises like live stand-up comedy and filmmaker introductions.

“The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars. In anticipation of theatres reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience,” said Robert De Niro, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder.

A percentage of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Black Lives Matter, and frontline workers during the pandemic will also be given complimentary access and reserved parking on the first night at each venue.