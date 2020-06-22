Kelly Clarkson Goes Back To The ’60s With Cover Of The Ronettes’ ‘Be My Baby’

Kelly Clarkson and her band are taking fans back to the ’60s with a cover of “Be My Baby”.

For her latest “Kellyoke”, the singer put her own spin on the 1963 Ronettes track, with each band member playing their instruments from home while singing along.

The “American Idol” alum’s latest performance follows her cover of Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind” in recognition of Juneteenth.

Clarkson also recently honoured those protesting oppression and racism with a cover of U2’s hit single “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”.

The singer has continued her daily talk show from Los Angeles since filing for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.