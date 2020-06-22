The Whitney Houston Estate Shares New Lyric Video For Late Singer’s 1986 Hit ‘Greatest Love Of All’

The Whitney Houston estate has a special treat for fans, a new lyric video for one of the late singer’s hit classics.

In partnership with the archival site Black Archives, a new brand new clip for 1986 hit “Greatest Love of All” has been crafted from photos and videos that document the everyday Black experience around the world.

The video is made up of clips from the 1940s to the present day.

Not only is the new video support Black Archives, but it also was released in partnership with the upcoming 35th anniversary reissue of Houston’s 1985 self-titled debut album.

In a statement from the estate, the Houston family writes, “The lyric video artfully unites these images in harmony with the moving lyrics of the song to embody the beauty, joy, expression and pride within the Black community, specifically through our Black youth.”

The 35th-anniversary rerelease of the self-titled debut album arrives June 30.