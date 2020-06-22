Nicholas Hoult Wants To Stop Filming Nude Scenes: ‘I’d Like To Stop Having To Get Naked At Work’

Nicholas Hoult discusses his villainous back-catalogue, filming naked scenes and more during a new interview with GQ Hype.

The 30-year-old briefly talks about being a dad. It was reported in April 2018 that he’d welcomed his first child with girlfriend Bryana Holly, but the pair have been keeping their relationship on the down low.

Admitting fatherhood resulted in him seeing villainous roles in a different light, Hoult shares of whether he likes playing the bad guy: “No, not really. I remember there was a scene in ‘The Kelly Gang’ where I had to hold a gun to a baby’s head. My son was around the same age and it was really difficult in many ways.”

“It was actually quite horrible to do that,” he explains. “I was glad to not be playing that character any more, if I’m honest, because it was just doing horrible things every day at work. And that’s not something that sat too well.”

He also says there was one particularly uncomfortable nude scene in the 2019 flick “True History Of The Kelly Gang”.

“I guess this character is a very relaxed sexual predator or whatever, but it’s never comfortable being naked on set, around 15, 30 or 100 people that you don’t know,” Hoult tells the magazine, adding that he was startled when the pony wrangler told him the animal had never been inside before and they didn’t know how he was going to react.

“In my mind, I’m like, ‘This pony just got lured in here with a carrot. I’m sitting here naked. It’s looking at me like I’m a tasty snack.’ I froze. I’d like to stop having to get naked at work,” he shares.

At 17, Hoult filmed sex scenes for Channel 4’s “Skins”, long before the idea of an intimacy co-ordinator had been thought up.

“Back then you’re a kid doing a job, and I’d done it for a long time at that point, but it’s also a weird position to be put in,” the actor says. “Not that they were bad experiences or anything… it comes much more from, ‘Just get this done as quickly as possible so I can be comfortable again and carry on with the part of acting I like.’ A lot of acting is pretty terrifying.”

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype.