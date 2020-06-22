Gordon Ramsay Kills And Eats A Swamp Rat, But Says It’s Delicious

Gordon Ramsay has eaten some unsavoury sounding things, but this one may take cake.

On the latest episode of his National Geographic series “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”, the chef takes a tip through the Louisiana marshes to go hunting for Nutria, also known as swamp rats.

In a clip on The Daily Mail website, Ramsay is seen shooting one of the rats and then pulling it out of the water.

Describing the animal as a “rat on steroids,” Ramsay then settles in with his guide, who pours him some swamp rat stew made by his mother.

After hesitating at firsts to eat the unappetizing looking stew, Ramsay takes a bite and surprisingly remarks, “That is delicious. That is delicious.”

He also notes, “It’s like a rabbit, there’s no fat in that.”

Ramsay’s guide also tells the Che about how the Nutria have invaded the area, destroying the eco-system, which is why residents have taken to eating the animals in large numbers.

Tune-in to “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.