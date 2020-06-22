‘Once Upon A Time’ Star Lana Parrilla Granted Restraining Order For Stalker

“Once Upon A Time” star Lana Parrilla has been granted a restraining order by the L.A. County Superior Court after a woman turned up at her house twice in five days.

According to documents seen by TMZ, Antoinette Hinckley, 50, was seen walking barefoot in front of Parrilla’s home on June 9, with the star asking: “Are you just going for a walk?” to which Hinckley was said to have replied: “I just wanted to look someone in the eyes” before asking Parrilla, “How do you sleep at night?”

Hinckley then told her to “f*** off!!” after Parrilla told her she slept well.

A second incident then happened on June 14, with Hinckley, who is reportedly a friend of a former male friend of Parrilla’s, ringing the actress’s gate bell before she “started yelling and making up stories, like alleging Lana owed her $400,000.”

Hinckley even told Parrilla, “I have video of you murdering my 13 children last night,” before the star called the cops and “grabbed a bat and an unloaded shotgun and went to the porch.”

Parrilla allegedly confronted the woman in question, told her she needed mental help and said “get the f*** off my property.”

That’s when Hinckley reportedly fired back, “f*** you. I’m going to jump over this fence and beat the s*** out of you.”

Hinckley has now been told she’d be arrested if she ever threatened Parrilla again.

She must also stay at least 100 yards away from Parrilla, her home and workplace.

ET Canada has contacted Parrilla’s rep for comment.