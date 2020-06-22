Netflix’s Upcoming ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Series Introduces The Next Generation Of Baby Sitters

Netflix has a brand new look at its “The Baby-Sitters Club” series.

In a new teaser for the upcoming series, based on the bestselling beloved book series, Netflix shares a look at the new generation of baby-sitters.

Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) star as the middle-schoolers who start their babysitting business in the picture-perfect town of Stoneybrook, Conn.

Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein also star.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” premieres on Netflix on July 3.