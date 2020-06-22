Craig Morgan Gives Emotional Performance Of ‘The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost’ On Father’s Day

Country singer Craig Morgan delivered a very emotional performance of his song “The Father, My Son, and The Holy Ghost” on Father’s Day.

Appearing on “Huckabee”, Morgan sang his powerful faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, who passed away in a tragic drowning accident in 2016.

The song is featured on his deeply personal new album God, Family, Country, which was released in May.

Four years after the passing of his son, the singer explains to Mike Huckabee how faith has gotten him through the tragic loss.

“The beginning of every day starts with the thought of loss,” explains Morgan. “I don’t get to talk to him like I do my other children. But I also have a lot of faith and a lot of believe in God. I have complete confidence God is in charge.”

The singer adds that he prays “real hard” and focuses on the good memories rather than his absence.

“I have four other children that I must be there for,” says Morgan. “They’re experiencing that same heartache as well.”

When ET Canada caught up with the singer earlier this month, he explained some days are harder than others: “Some days we’re able to smile more than other days, it’s hard, you know, you wake up crying, thinking about it.”

Watch our full interview with the singer below.