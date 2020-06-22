2021 Golden Globes Pushed To Former Oscars Slot On Feb. 28

The Golden Globes are happening later than usual next year.

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that the 2021 awards show will be held on Feb. 28, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

That is the same date the Oscars were originally scheduled for, before The Academy delayed the ceremony to April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Golden Globes, which this year will be hosted by returning duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, are typically held in January, roughly one month before the Oscars.

No word yet on a format for the award show.