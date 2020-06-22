Former Casting Producer Jazzy Collins Says Matt James Being Cast As The First Black ‘Bachelor’ ‘Felt Like A BandAid’ Solution

After 24 seasons Matt James will become the first Black “Bachelor” in franchise history.

However, former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay is still hoping for an acknowledgment by ABC and the producers of the show that there’s systemic racism within the reality show production that needs to be addressed.

Now, former casting producer Jazzy Collins, who was hired during Lindsay’s season, made headlines last week when she claimed the series has “whitewashed” contestants and marginalized Black staff members like herself.

She told ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O’Neil that unfortunately, her hopes for future diversity on the show may still fall on deaf ears.

“It was incredibly frustrating. I was hoping to have this movement start and actually continue doing something like this and it just went right back,” she says of her discussions with executives. “I would bring it up in conversations with my superiors and they would brush it off. Or if I started fighting to actually see diversity, you know I was called ‘aggressive’ and at that point I just like had to close up, not say anything and bite my tongue.”

In part, Collins claimed in her open letter that “women with afros, braids, locs, etc; weren’t even given a chance because of the white standards of beauty.”

Now, the former casting producer is putting her foot down and is demanding more diversity on and off the camera.

“I think we need to start off first hiring a diverse cast,” she says. “From different colours, different types of backgrounds. I would also love to see people who are a little bit more curvy in the cast. I know they’re really stuck to their Euro-centric standards of beauty there. And I think it’s time! It’s 2020! Like what’s taken so long to show someone a little bit curvier on screen?”

Collins adds: “I also think we need to have a more diverse crew. There are people that in production, there are people that are editors, there are people there that are in casting… they’re all white for the most part. You know it’s a handful of people of colour that are there and that’s not enough representation.”

Earlier this month, ABC announced James would star in the 25th season of “The Bachelor”, making him the first Black man to lead the series over the course of its 18-year run.

“When I first heard about him becoming the ‘Bachelor’ it felt like a BandAid to be completely honest,” Collins admits of the casting announcement.

She continues: “They have a big issue that’s going on internally at ‘The Bachelor’ and just having Matt here is like ‘Here we go! We’re appeasing everyone in the crowd!‘ and was like ‘I don’t know how we’re going to do this‘.”

“I was really afraid that the thing that happened with Rachel Lindsay’s season where they’re doing this, they’re making people happy and then they’re just going to go back to…you know status quo..and I really hope that doesn’t happen. Which is the reason why I had to speak out on it,” adds Collins.

Check out more of our interview with Collins above.