Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are ‘Yet To Decide’ On A Name For Their Unborn Baby Girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together later in the summer, but they’ve yet to decide on a name for their little girl.

Perry spoke out about her pregnancy on Mix 104.1 with Karson & Kennedy Monday, with the presenters questioning her about whether she’s thought of names yet.

“We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us,” Perry shared, adding, “I’ll look at her and go, ‘oh yea yea, you are her, you are that.’”

The musician also said of her fiancé Bloom, “He’s really excited for a little girl. They say that little girls are, you know, daddy’s little girl, that’s how it’s gonna be, we’ll see!”

The actor shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry added of her own excitement, “I’ve been every emotion under the sun. I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious, I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it.”

“The world is just a wild time and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world,” she explained. “People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, ‘man, the world feels a little uncertain,’ and now it really feels shaky boots.”