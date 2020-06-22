J.K. Simmons To Reprise Beloved Role As J. Jonah Jameson In Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Movies

J.K. Simmons says fans will be seeing a lot more of J. Jonah Jameson in the near future.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Monday, confirming a reprisal of the beloved Marvel character in upcoming “Spider-Man” projects.

Simmons first starred as Jameson in the early 2000s “Spider-Man” films which starred Tobey Maguire. Eagle-eyed Marvel fans also noticed the actor reprised his role in last year’s “Far From Home” in the end credits scene.

“Well yeah, [I’ll be back as Jameson] that’s the short answer,” Simmons said. “There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of ‘Far from Home’.”

He added, “There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.”

A third instalment of the “Spider-Man” film series starring Tom Holland is scheduled to be released in November 2021. It was originally slated for release in July 2021.