’90 Day Fiancé”s First Same Sex Male Couple Armando And Kenneth Open Up About Sharing Their Love Story

Kenneth and Armando, the first same-sex male couple in “90 Day Fiancé” franchise history are proud to represent the show as they share their love story.

“To us, it’s very important, because we want to show true love, that two men can be in love, that they can have a family,” Armando tells ET Canada from Mexico.

“Love is love – and same-sex relationships are just like everybody else’s!” Kenneth says, adding, “It’s not always Romeo & Juliet, it can be Romeo and Romeo!”

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’: Kenneth And Armando On Being First Male Gay Couple And Their 26-Year Age Gap

Armando and Kenneth’s story is showcased on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”, a spin-off of the original series which this time sees Americans making the move to another country to be with the one they love.

With the show gaining popularity while most of the world is on pandemic lockdown, the couple says they’ve heard from viewers who have been touched by their story and message.

“We’ve got a lot of those already – you know, people saying, ‘you’re really great, you’ve opened my mind.’ They were having trouble accepting and struggling when their son came out or daughter came out and they’re seeing they can have a great life – and fall in love with somebody of the same sex – and have an amazing relationship,” Kenneth explains.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé”s Big Ed Talks His Breakup With Rose, Says He Loved Her ‘Very, Very Much’

The relationship hasn’t been without a few hurdles, but Armando and Kenneth are committed to tackling whatever comes their way together.

“It has been a learning process, you know, meshing the different cultures together. We have an age difference, but all in all, I think being there for each other through it all has brought us closer together,” Armando says. Kenneth agrees: “We’re a team in this – through the good and the bad. That we have each other’s back and we’re just a team through the whole thing.”

RELATED: Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Maday In Surprise Ceremony

Viewers will get to see more of their story unfold through the season, which Kenneth promises will get even more emotional.

“There’s a lot more tears, a lot of happiness, a lot more struggles as well,” he teases. “But there are things that surprised us. A lot of roadblocks to get to this point where we’re at right now.”