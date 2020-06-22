‘Batman Forever’ Director Joel Schumacher Dead At 80

By Corey Atad.

Joel Schumacher. Photo: AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File/CP Images
Filmmaker Joel Schumacher passed away Monday in New York at the age of 80.

Schumacher’s rep confirmed the sad news, that the director died following a year-old battle with cancer, to The Associated Press.

He was best known for films like “St. Elmo’s Fire”, “The Lost Boys”, “Falling Down”, “Flatliners”, “Phone Booth”, “The Phantom of the Opera” and more.

In the late ’90s Schumacher took the reigns of the Batman franchise, bringing his neon-stacked style to “Batman Forever” and “Batman and Robin”.

Schumacher began his film career as a costume designer on films such as “Play It as It Lays”, “Interiors” and more.

He made his feature filmmaking debut with the 1981 sci-fi comedy “The Incredible Shrinking Woman”.

Remembrances of the Schumacher’s passing poured in on social media from fans and the people who worked with him.

Stars We’ve Lost In 2020
