‘Batman Forever’ Director Joel Schumacher Dead At 80

Filmmaker Joel Schumacher passed away Monday in New York at the age of 80.

Schumacher’s rep confirmed the sad news, that the director died following a year-old battle with cancer, to The Associated Press.

He was best known for films like “St. Elmo’s Fire”, “The Lost Boys”, “Falling Down”, “Flatliners”, “Phone Booth”, “The Phantom of the Opera” and more.

In the late ’90s Schumacher took the reigns of the Batman franchise, bringing his neon-stacked style to “Batman Forever” and “Batman and Robin”.

Schumacher began his film career as a costume designer on films such as “Play It as It Lays”, “Interiors” and more.

He made his feature filmmaking debut with the 1981 sci-fi comedy “The Incredible Shrinking Woman”.

Remembrances of the Schumacher’s passing poured in on social media from fans and the people who worked with him.

I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher's passing. He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don't have the right words right now. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 22, 2020

Let the record show that A TIME TO KILL (1996) is the sweatiest movie ever made in Hollywood, every actor is literally dripping like a pot roast, the dry cleaning budget must have been astronomical… RIP Joel Schumacher — Adam Nayman (@brofromanother) June 22, 2020

RIP Joel Schumacher, creator of images.https://t.co/6dFDDcrKJN — Will Sloan (@WillSloanEsq) June 22, 2020

RIP the wonderful director #JoelSchumacher – what a wonderful legacy from the sublime (Flatliners, St Elmo’s Fire) to the ridiculous (Batman Forever) but his best work, The Lost Boys, remains 1 of the most iconic films of the 80s, a rare successful combination of horror & laughs pic.twitter.com/KrQvkXWOhS — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) June 22, 2020

In the 90s when I was at EW, Joel Schumacher called to ream me for a (not great) story we had run. It was like being hosed with flaming bleach. I bore it. 5 min later he called back and said, "You really know how to handle an asshole!"He was a fun director and knew EVERY secret.> — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 22, 2020

RIP Joel Schumacher, between Batman Forever, Falling Down, The Client and A Time to Kill, he was behind some fairly foundational films of my childhood pic.twitter.com/ktaPJRU6ss — Will🐫Menaker (@willmenaker) June 22, 2020