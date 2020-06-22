Michael Keaton Reportedly In Talks To Reprise His Role As Batman In ‘The Flash’ Movie

Batman returns!

Michael Keaton, 68, is reportedly in negotiations to reprise his 1989 turn as the Dark Knight in the feature-length film “The Flash”.

Ezra Miller is already on board to return as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the movie directed by “It”‘s Andy Muschietti. The film is being eyed to begin production in early 2021, subject to COVID-19 protocols.

If Keaton returns to the role, it’ll be early 30 years since audiences last saw him on the big screen as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1992 film “Batman Returns”.

The Hollywood Reporter sources say Keaton’s role would be akin to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Bruce Wayne would serve as a kind of mentor across a whole new set of DC Comics spin-offs, including “Batgirl” and several other DC-based projects.

Warner Bros. also has the Robert Pattinson-starring “The Batman” in the works and expected for late 2021.

