Magician Winston Performs Eye-Popping Card Tricks On ‘America’s Got Talent’

“America’s Got Talent” is getting a big dose of magic.

In a preview clip from this week’s new episode, the judges welcome to the stage Winston, a 21-year-old magician from Venezuela.

In an incredible routine set to music, Winston makes cards magically appear in his hands out of thin air.

As he tries to get rid of them, more and more cards appear until they look to be pouring out of his mouth and fingers.

At one point, Winston’s entire arm is turned into playing cards, causing the audience and judges to gasp in shock.