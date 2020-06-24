Yara Shahidi On Building A ‘Foundation For Inclusivity’ Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Yara Shahidi is celebrating the Black Lives Matter movement with NET-A-PORTER.

The actress and activist sat down with the magazine, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and opened up about what it means to be born at the start of the millennium. She also addressed how anyone can build a “foundation for inclusivity” in their own homes.

“My birth year of 2000 is a paradox in and of itself. Inheriting the progress fought for by prior generations – from the civil rights movement to Stonewall – I was born into a world of possibility,” she told the mag. “Being proudly Black and Iranian, my freedoms and privileges are the clear results of generations of a global commitment to progress and justice. My first tattoo – ’63 – I wear as a reminder of this work; a year of action in which people demanded a future of progress they knew was important, regardless of whether or not it was a future they were guaranteed.”

RELATED: Coach Launches Fall Advertising Campaign Featuring Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi

Shahidi added, “Here we stand on the precipice of progress and possibility. My generation proudly takes ownership of our identities and revels in our intersections. So why, at 20, do I feel as though we are looking for a home?”

And in 2020, there is room for change.

“I was born into a perceived ‘post-racial’ world with smartphones – undermined by the fact that our societal fates are predetermined based on our ethnicities – and the same technologies that have connected us also surveilled our Black and Brown communities,” Shahidi says. “Global protests against oppressive governments, coupled with constant national police terrorism claiming the lives of my community, should serve as a stark reminder of the collision of the forward movement of 2020 and the hate and discrimination that chain us.”

RELATED: Yara Shahidi Is Named Porter Magazine’s Incredible Girl Of The Year

“Rather than being complacent with the world we’ve inherited, we have taken on the project of constructing a new home, built on a foundation of inclusivity,” she continued.

“One of the first things my parents taught me is that abundance must flow – I don’t know the age at which they sat me and my brother down to explain it, but I remember it being something I always knew in the Shahidi household. It not only applies to physical resources – ie when you get money, you give money – it is also the idea of time being a resource: your support, your love, your care.”

Read more from Shahidi here.