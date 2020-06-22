Naomie Harris Says Moneypenny Has ‘Grown Up Somewhat’ In ‘No Time To Die’

The next James Bond movie will see a new side of Moneypenny.

In a new interview with HeyUGuys, star Naomie Harris teased where her character is at in the upcoming franchise entry “No Time To Die”.

“Quite a lot of time has passed since ‘Spectre’. By the time the film is released it will be five years. That’s half a decade!” she said.

“Moneypenny has grown up somewhat,” Harris added. “I think she still has her soft spot for Bond though, that’s never going to go. But she’s an independent woman with her own life.”

“No Time to Die” is expected to hit theatres Nov. 20.