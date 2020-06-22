Apple TV+ Unveils A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Isaac Asimov-Inspired ‘Foundation’ With Jared Harris, Lee Pace

Fans are getting an in-depth look at the new Apple TV+ original series “Foundation”.

Apple unveiled the brand new behind-the-scenes look at the epic saga, which “chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.”

The series is based on the set of novels by Isaac Asimov, whose books have been an inspiration for everything from Dune to The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy.

The Apple TV+ series, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, will be released on the streaming platform in 2021.