Paris Jackson Gets Candid About Being Michael Jackson’s Daughter In Facebook Watch Series ‘Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn’

Paris Jackson is opening up about her father, the late Michael Jackson.

In a new preview for her upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn”, the model, 22, gets candid about her dad and life with her new boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

Paris says the new series will “pull back the curtain with honest conversation surrounding topics that are central to their lives like spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more.”

RELATED: Paris Jackson Is Jesus Christ In ‘Habit’ Movie

Photo: Facebook Watch

“You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human,” Paris says in the clip. “I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now.”

But her draw to Glenn was deep.

“When I met Gabe, I immediately just vibed and started making music,” she says, referencing their band, The Soundflowers. “I feel like we’re the same level of damaged. Gabe understands the pain I’ve gone through in my life and he’s helped me realize this is what I was born to do.”

The show debuts Tuesday, June 30 at 3 A.M. PT/6 A.M. on Facebook Watch.