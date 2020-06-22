Paul McCartney And Daughters Back Initiative For More Vegan Options In U.K. Schools

Sir Paul McCartney, along with his daughters Stella and Mary, are calling for a change in the mandatory requirements of school lunches in the United Kingdom.

As it stands, it is mandatory to serve fish, meat and dairy in school meals, but the family would like to see the School Food Stands replace them with nutritional guidelines “that allow schools to be more flexible” reports the Guardian.

The McCartney family, who founded Meat Free Mondays, are hoping for kids to have more vegan options.

“No one needs to eat meat, so it shouldn’t be mandatory to serve it in schools. It’s time to revise the School Food Standards to help the planet, spare animals, and promote healthy eating,” the McCartneys said in a letter to the education secretary, Gavin Williamson, as part of the consultation process for the National Food Strategy.

PETA is leading the campaign and according to the group, a 2019 poll showed that 70 per cent of school-age kids want more vegan options.

“As the world faces dual health and climate crises, going vegan is one of the best things young people can do for animals, the planet, and their own health,” PETA said.

Greenpeace and the Royal Society for Public Health are also backing the initiative.