‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast And Crew Come Together Virtually For A Good Cause

The cast and crew of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are joining together for a good cause.

In a 10 minute clip, shot in only three days, the beloved cast got back into character for the first time since entering quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic all for Broadway Cares, Equity Fights AIDS, MusiCares and Swans for Relief.

The video involves over 60 people who helped recreate some fan-favourite scenes from the three seasons of the award-winning show, including nine tap dancers who appeared in the season the opening dance number, the 20 musicians who played on season 3’s original recordings, vocalist Dariude Haas who lends his voice to “Maisel”’s Shy Baldwin and the series’ The Silver Belles singing trio—Markita Prescott, Alysha Deslorieux, and Brennyn Lark.

All cast members shot their videos from their homes all over the country.

Costume Designer Donna Zakowska, songwriters Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore, Leigh Silverman and the show’s VFX Supervisor and Supervising Sound Editor were also brought in, virtually.

Season four of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is expected in December of this year.