David Harbour ‘Excited’ To Show ‘Deep Colours’ Of Hopper In ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

David Harbour promises a darker Hopper and “Indiana Jones” action in Season 4 of “Stranger Things”.

Harbour shared his excitement with Deadline for Hopper’s uncertain future following the events in Season 3 of Netflix’s hit show. Harbour, 45, teased a new side of his “resurrected” character in the show’s next installment.

RELATED: David Harbour Teases ‘Huge Reveal About Hopper’s Backstory’

“I’m really excited to let people see these really deep colours in him,” Harbour shared. “Each season we see a different side of him. Last season was… a bit wackier, and I loved playing that.”

“Now [in Season 4] he is painted in a bit of a darker palette,” the actor continued. “He’s able to express some of these really deep things that we’ve… hinted at with the boxes in Season 2.”

RELATED: Joe Keery Promises ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will Be ‘A Lot Scarier’

Harbour said the next season of “Stranger Things” is very epic; unfortunately, production only lasted “a couple of weeks” before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“There are monsters and horror and scares. There’s also some great ‘Indiana Jones’-type action,” Harbour said before touching on the novel coronavirus. “We don’t really know what the future holds… We’re all playing it by ear. We want to get up and running as soon as possible.”