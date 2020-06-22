Disney+ Debuts First Look At The Making Of ‘Frozen 2’ With ‘Into The Unknown’ Docuseries

Disney+ is giving “Frozen” fans an inside look at the making of “Frozen 2”.

In a brand new trailer for the upcoming docuseries, “Into The Unknown: Making Of Frozen 2”, Disney Imagineers are hard at work prepping for the premiere of the highly-anticipated sequel to 2013’s mega-hit “Frozen”.

According to Disney, the six-part series will tackle “what it takes to create the #1 animated film of all time. For the first time, cameras capture the challenges and breakthroughs, the artistry and complexity of creating a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film.”

“Frozen 2” debuted last year and went on to be nominated for Best Orginal Song at the Oscars as well as Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.

“Into The Unknown: Making Of Frozen 2” premieres on Friday, June 26 on Disney+.