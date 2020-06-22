‘Lucifer’ Shares Sizzling Season 5 Announcement — Watch!

“Lucifer” season 5 is almost here!

Netflix started heating things up for summer on Monday, sharing a sizzling look at some of the series’ sexiest and “downright devilish” moments — 66.6 seconds worth, to be exact. But the real bombshell came at the end of the clip, when the streaming service revealed the premiere date for the first part of “Lucifer”‘s upcoming fifth season: Aug. 21!

ET was on the Los Angeles set for the fifth and final season of the beloved series, where stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German got candid about Lucifer and Chloe’s romantic future after the dramatic season 4 finale — in which Chloe professed her love, only for Lucifer to descend down to Hell to deal with a major demon uprising — and where their state of mind is at the start of the new season, which picks back up after a six-month time jump.

“Season 5 picks up… Chloe is heartbroken but she’s trying to almost play it cool more or less with Maze. They’re going out, drinking a lot, they are dancing. But also, Maze is helping her as a bounty hunter at the LAPD. Chloe has no idea where Lucifer is. She’s heartbroken but has no idea how to show it,” German told ET’s Katie Krause, revealing that the brokenhearted detective isn’t optimistic that her true love will return from Hell anytime soon.

“She knows he left but doesn’t think he’s ever coming back. She’s not sure,” the actress said. “She’s trying to drink her sorrows away and do her job and pound the booze to forget with Maze — and that is where season 5 picks up.”

For his part, Ellis hinted that fans will know sooner rather than later about Lucifer’s feelings and whether or not he makes his way back to Earth.

“You find out a lot of stuff in the first episode actually about what Lucifer’s intentions are, so I’ll leave it at that as a tease,” he coyly shared, with German echoing his sentiments, “Yeah, it doesn’t take too long I think.”

ET also spoke with star Lesley-Ann Brandt back in March, who revealed that the show was about halfway through shooting the series finale when they were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, she teased plenty about what’s to come for her character, demon-turned-bounty hunter Mazikeen, aka “Maze,” after last season’s heartbreak with Eve (Inbar Lavi), and what fans can look forward to in the show’s more fantastical episodes.

“Our musical episode is super fun, I do some sexy dancing in that, Brandt teased. “And I sing with Tom in the noir episode. I do a duet. So I got to really flex and do things with her, with Mazikeen, that I haven’t done before. I think having the freedom for the writers to write a show for Netflix fully knowing– Last year was great, but like we were with Fox, cancelled, picked up, so it was re-jiggered and this is now the pure Netflix version of our show and it’s so damn good. I’m so excited for everyone to see it.”

The noir episode, in particular, is one the actress said she’s excited for fans to see, as she explained the main arc of the hour is “really Mazikeen’s story.”

“She is confronted with having to deal with something that is the ultimate betrayal,” she teased. “I can’t go into too much detail. It’s really challenging for her and she will carry that throughout the season, almost toward the end. That hurt, even though it’s present day, is tied into the noir episode.”

Season 5 will also include the introduction of God, played by “24” star Dennis Haysbert, who Brandt joked appears because “his kids are acting a fool on Earth. Time to check y’all!”

In all seriousness, the actress recalled being thrilled to get to share a scene with the man upstairs. “Dennis Haysbert is really just a gorgeous actor and there’s really great work between these two characters. I can say that she goes to him and asks him for something huge.”

It’s all leading up to a massive season 5 ending — also set to be the series finale — which will cap things off in a major way, according to Brandt.

“I think the general feeling for people will be throughout this season is a constant almost angst. Like, ‘I have to get to the next one, I need to make sure that’s fine. Oh s*** this happened!'” she said. “And the finale is the complete, like, explosion of all those things that we experienced for the season. But we’re all in it and there’s a lot of scenes with all of us together, which I think is really nice, ’cause you rarely get to see the full seven of us.”

“Lucifer” season 5, part 1 drops on Aug. 21 on Netflix.

