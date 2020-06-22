Carly Pearce Files For Divorce From Michael Ray Less Than 9 Months After Wedding

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray. Photo: CP Images
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray. Photo: CP Images

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are calling it quits less than one year after getting married.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Pearce, 30, filed for divorce from Ray, 32, on Friday, a source told People. The publication reports the decision was not made lightly and was the only remaining option.

“This was a hard decision. It wasn’t something she wanted to have to do,” the source explained. “This hasn’t been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort.”

The estranged couple last appeared together earlier this month, performing at a crowd-less Grande Ole Opry on June 6.

RELATED: Justin Hartley Dating Former Co-Star Sofia Pernas

Pearce and Ray publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2018. They became engaged that December and tied the knot on Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP