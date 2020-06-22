Charlize Theron On The Dangers Of Doing Her Own Stunts: ‘It’s All About Having The Right Team’

Charlize Theron loves doing her own stunts, under some conditions.

The actress joined Howard Stern for a virtual episode of “The Howard Stern Show” and opened up about what stunts look like on a movie set.

While she finds stunts “f**king awesome”, Theron admits that she doesn’t like training for a role that involves too many complicated movements, in fact, Theron injured herself on the set of “Aeon Flux” because of her character’s flexibility and ability to do backflips.

“It’s all about having the right team,” she says, revealing there are ways around injuries. “You don’t need a stunt person to step in and do something. You create it to be something you can do. And that’s what makes it fun.”

Adding, “When you have choreography that is there to celebrate you as an actor to tell the story, not to have a stunt person step in and make you look good.”

Theron also revealed she and Keanu Reeves share the same stunt trainer.