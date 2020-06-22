Four ’30 Rock’ Episodes That Featured Blackface Are No Longer Available

Streaming services have pulled four episodes of “30 Rock” that involved Blackface.

Hulu and Amazon have made the episodes no longer available and they can’t be purchased from platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

NBCUniversal and co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock made the request to pull the shows.

RELATED: ’30 Rock’ Cast To Reunite In Character For Special NBC Broadcast

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey wrote in a letter obtained by Vulture. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honouring this request.”

RELATED: Tina Fey Says She Started ’30 Rock’ Reboot Rumour, Surprises Thankful ‘Mean Girls’ Fans On ‘Fallon’

Reddit users noticed that two episodes have already been removed and the other two are expected to be gone by the end of the week.

Amazon is also mulling if they should remove “The Dukes of Hazzard” which features the Confederate flag in every episode, while HBO Max first removed “Gone With The Wind” before reinstating it with a warning.