Blake Griffin Details Experiences With Racism In High School

Blake Griffin is detailing some of his “super f**ked up” experiences with racism.

The Detroit Pistons player got candid with Dax Shepard on the latest episode of his “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard” podcast, revealing he and his family dealt with racism in Oklahoma their whole lives. His parents, who married in the early ’80s, are interracial, his mother Gail Griffin is white and his father Tommy Griffin is Black.

“They had their fair share of nasty looks, of comments, of remarks,” Griffin explained. “It’s still happening today so you can imagine what it was like 30 years ago.”

He continued, “There’s situations that my brother and I look back [at] now and we’re like, ‘Oh wow. That was racist.’ You know what I mean? Because my parents didn’t give it the power, it didn’t affect us either, which I didn’t realize what was happening at the time.”

One that sticks out in his mind is being told by his female classmates that they liked him but could “never date” him because their fathers wouldn’t allow it.

“Now, I think, ‘Man, that’s super f–ked up,'” Griffin said. “But at the time, I was just like ‘Yeah, all right’….which is crazy to me.”

And he had similar experiences with his friends and basketball teammates.

“I’d be playing basketball on the weekend with my travel team, and I would be with all, like, my Black friends, and then I would go back to school and I’d be with my white friends and it was two completely different worlds,” he said. “And so, I always, like, felt really weird about—not that I was, like, trying to act like one way or the other. It’s just, like, who you’re around is like sort of who you are.”