Robert Pattinson Thought He Botched Christopher Nolan Meeting By Asking For Chocolate

Robert Pattinson thought he ruined a meeting with “Tenant” director Christopher Nolan over some chocolates.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Admits To Almost Burning His House Down

Pattinson works with Nolan on “Tenant” but totally thought he botched his chances during a three-hour meeting. The “Twilight” star tells Entertainment Weekly he was invited to a mysterious meeting with Nolan that lasted almost as long as “The Irishman”.

“We kind of talked for three hours, and I have no idea what I’m meeting for, what the subject is,” Pattinson said. “I was actually going back through his filmography to kind of try and predict what sort of genre he would go into next. And then, after hours of talking, he finally kind said in the last two minutes, ‘So, I’ve been writing this thing and would you like to come back and read it?’”

“There was this pack of chocolates on the table,” Pattinson said. “I had a massive blood sugar drop by the end of this conversation. I thought I was going to pass out because we’d been talking so much. I was trying to concentrate so much. Finally, I asked for one of the chocolates and he immediately ended the meeting. I was like, ‘oh my God, I f**ked it up’.”

RELATED: Robert Pattinson On The ‘Downsides’ Of Playing Batman

But clearly he didn’t because “Tenet” hits theatres on July 31.