‘Departure’, ‘The Equalizer’ And ‘neXt’ All Coming To The Global TV Fall 2020 Lineup

Global TV has announced its Fall lineup and it is full of new and returning shows.

Most notably is the addition of primetime shows “Departure ” with Christopher Plummer, “The Equalizer” starring Queen Latifah and “neXt ” with John Slattery.

“Departure” will be making its North American debut and “is a six-part event series that follows the investigation into the shocking disappearance of Flight 716, a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. Brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Panjabi) is brought in by her mentor Howard Lawson (Plummer) to lead the team looking into the crash.”

Queen Latifah is starring in and producing the re-imaging of “The Equalizer” where she will play Robyn McCall, “an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.”

Lastly, “neXt” is “a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand,” from “24: Legacy” creator and executive producer Manny Coto.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours” will be joining Global’s repertoire.

A long list of returning shows this fall include, “New Amsterdam”, “Evil”, the “NCIS” franchise, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh”, “Saturday Night Live”, “The Blacklist” and more.