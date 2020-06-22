Steve Martin Joins The Philadelphia Orchestra For ‘Office Supplies’

Steve Martin got extra creative over the weekend while taking part in the “HearNOW: At-Home Gala”.

Hosted by Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra, Martin and a number of musicians gave a rousing performance of “Office Supplies”.

“The reason it is called ‘Office Supplies’ is a secret I will tell you at the end of the song,” Martin teased before starting.

Martin impressed with his banjo skills while others played violins, flutes, a french horn, a trumpet and a bassoon.

Although, throughout the entire clip, one can’t help but look to see how office supplies will fit in.

And as promised, as the song finished, Martin announced, “At the end of the song, if you’re not thinking of office supplies, I haven’t done my job.”

Others to take part in “HearNOW” included cellist Yo-Yo Ma, opera singer Renée Fleming and Lang Lang.