Charlize Theron Says Sean Penn Engagement Rumours Are ‘Such Bulls**t’

Charlize Theron says she and Sean Penn never took any formal steps towards marriage.

Theron dropped by “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday and dished on her past relationship with Penn. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress called their rumoured engagement “such bulls**t.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron On The Dangers Of Doing Her Own Stunts

“What? That’s not true. No. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean.’ That’s such bulls**t. We dated. That was literally all we did,” Theron told Stern, per E! News. “We dated and then we didn’t date,” Theron continued.

“It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in or… Like, no, I wasn’t gonna marry him. It was nothing like that.”

Marriage has never been a big priority for Theron, 44. The mother-of-two said she “never wanted to get married,” insisting it has “never been something that’s important to me.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Fights Evil Across Time In ‘The Old Guard’ Trailer

“My life right now just doesn’t allow for a lot of room for something like that to happen,” Theron concluded. “Something that’s already incredibly difficult to achieve when you’re not a single mom with a career.”

Theron is indeed a busy bee! She most recently starred as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell” and will next appear in “The Old Guard” and “F9”.