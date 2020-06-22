Aaron Carter’s Song ‘That’s How I Beat Shaq’ Was Based On A True Story

Turns out there was some truth to Aaron Carter’s song “That’s How I Beat Shaq”.

During E!’s “HappE! Hour” on Monday, Shaq was asked a few questions from viewers including what he remembers from filming the 2000 music video.

The basketball pro revealed that the Backstreet Boys would often come to his house to record and sometimes Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron would come along.

“We had a H-O-R-S-E game one day and he beat me. Then he came back and said ‘I want to do a song’ and I said sure. He asked me to be in his video and I said sure,” Shaq revealed.

The rest is history.

Now, what Shaq didn’t say is if he let Carter win.