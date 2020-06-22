Ne-Yo’s Kids Crash Kelly Clarkson Interview

Kelly Clarkson had more guests than she booked on a new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson invited three-time Grammy-winning singer and “World of Dance” judge Ne-Yo to her socially-distant programme. Little did Clarkson except the interview to be crash by Ne-Yo’s adorable kids. Ne-Yo was detailing the logistics of “World of Dance” when Clarkson spotted his 2-year-old son, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, in the corner.

The cat was out of the bag and so Ne-Yo introduced little Roman to the world. The flood gates opened soon after as more of Ne-Yo’s kids began approaching the camera.

Ne-Yo is father to four children: daughter Madilyn Grace Smith, 9, and sons Mason Evan Smith, 8, Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., 4, and Roman, 2.

