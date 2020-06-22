Producer Steve Bing Dead At 55

Writer and producer Steve Bing has died after jumping off a Century City building in Los Angeles.

Bing, who wrote “Kangaroo Jack” and “Missing in Action” as well as backed “Polar Express”, died at 55 from suicide.

Law enforcement has yet to confirm the body of the man was Bing, but multiple sources have confirmed to the Wrap and TMZ that it is Bing.

The producer lived in the building and sources close to him said that he was suffering from depression due to isolation from COVID-19.

Bing inherited $600 million from his real estate grandfather and had his first big role as an executive producer with “Get Carter”. More recently he joined Bill Gates and Warren Buffett’s “Giving Pledge” to donate the majority of his wealth to good causes.

Bing leaves behind two children. Damian Hurley from his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley and Kira Bonder, who he shares with tennis pro Lisa Bonder.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.