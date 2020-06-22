Luke Bryan Promises To Meet Young Fan With Cerebral Palsy Once COVID-19 Lets Up

Luke Bryan is following through with plans to meet with a more-than-deserving fan.

Bryan had planned on meeting Emma Lookatach, a young woman with cerebral palsy. The meeting was being coordinated by Kids Wish Network but things fell through once COVID-19 hit the U.S.

The country crooner recently surprised Lookatach with a video, gathered by TMZ, assuring her the get together was still on. Bryan promised to meet up with Lookatach as soon as the novel coronavirus eased up.

The two were initially supposed to meet on the set of “American Idol”. In the meantime, Lookatach got the unexpected surprise of a personalized video from Bryan on her new iPad and Beats By Dre headphones. You can watch it here.