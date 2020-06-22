Dog Of Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil ‘Brutally Hunted’ And Killed By Neighbour’s ‘Kill For Sport Dogs’

Vince Neil lost a beloved pet over Father’s Day weekend.

The Mötley Crüe man’s dog, California Wolf, was killed by his neighbour’s dogs, according to Neil’s girlfriend Rain Hannah. The news was shared in a Father’s Day post by Hannah on Sunday.

“@cali_neil has gone to heaven,” Hannah wrote. “We have been mourning her and celebrating her life in the last few days. We are beyond devastated from her passing. She was brutally hunted five steps from our front door by our vicious neighbours‘ kill for sport’ dogs.”

“We will have justice for Cali! If you all can say a prayer for her,” she continued. “We will always have her star spirit with us and cherish the unconditional love she gave us; and shared with so many. Thank you all for loving her.”

Neil is a beloved dog owner who famously purchased a private jet in 2010 to charter his two cocker spaniels between his homes in San Fransisco and Las Vegas. He refused to crate the dogs and booking charter planes was getting too expensive.