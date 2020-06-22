Megan Fox Says She Was Never ‘Assaulted Or Preyed Upon’ By Michael Bay

Megan Fox has issued a statement after fans were calling to cancel director Michael Bay based on an interview Fox gave Jimmy Kimmel.

In the interview, Fox told a story about being on set “Bad Boys II” which many called out Bay for sexualizing her. Fox would later go on to work with Bay on “Transformers”.

The resurrected clip picked up steam over the weekend and on Monday, Fox posted a message on Instagram.

Fox thanked her fans for the “outpouring of support” but wanted to “clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t belong.”

Speaking about her work on “Transformers”, Fox pointed out that by that point she was “19 or 20” as she detailed her audition process.

“So as far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to ‘wash’ or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script,” Fox explained.

“Please hear me when I thank you for your support,” she added. “But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”

“There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart,” Fox said. “But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.”

She ended her message, saying, “I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.”