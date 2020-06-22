Josh Hutcherson Says ‘Hunger Games’ Fame ‘Doesn’t Sound As Appetizing’ These Days

Josh Hutcherson does not crave the sort of fame that came with “The Hunger Games”.

Hutcherson, 27, was only 19-years-old when the original film in the franchise premiered. He reached immediate stardom alongside fellow young actors Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Hutcherson has learned a lot since then about what he wants as an actor.

“It was worlds apart from anything I have ever experienced. It’s like a double-edged sword,” he said of the “The Hunger Games” fame. “Obviously the benefit of having more projects come your way is great. But when I set out to become an actor at 8, being famous and being recognized was not on my radar. I just wanted to make movies.”

“That naiveté followed me until ‘The Hunger Games’ slapped me in the face. It’s hard for anybody to digest, especially being a kid from Kentucky,” Hutcherson adds. “It made me realize the kind of actor I wanted to be. The idea of doing big, big projects that make you even more well-known doesn’t sound as appetizing. If that opportunity came up again, I would have to think about it more.”

Hutcherson most recently starred alongside Suki Waterhouse in “Burn” and with James Franco, Courtney Love, Giancarlo Esposito and Ashton Kutcher in the unreleased indie drama “The Long Home”.