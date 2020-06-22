Dean Unglert And Caelynn Miller-Keyes On Whether They’re Really Married

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are totally committed to each other, but are they actually married? The couple sets the record straight while speaking with Chris Harrison on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!”.

“Here’s the thing. In my opinion, I don’t need the title of husband to show the world I’m committed to one person,” Unglert began, showing off the wedding band he’s been wearing for the last six months. “So the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that, that I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve worn it.”

Unglert and Miller-Keyes first started dating on “Bachelor in Paradise” last summer and have had fun with the marriage rumours they sparked earlier this year. The couple even told their close friends, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, that they got married in Europe after Miller-Keyes flew to Switzerland to chaperone him home after he broke his leg in a skiing accident.

“I’ve been wearing [my ring] for probably the last six or so months. She wears her, like, fun little ring as well,” Unglert told Harrison on Monday. “It’s not a traditional marriage or engagement ring… but it’s our little way of telling the world or the people we’re around that we’re committed to each other.”