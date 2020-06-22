Lady Gaga Sent Her Dad A ‘Box Of Oreos’ For Father’s Day

Lady Gaga’s dad, Joe Germanotta, had a tasty Father’s Day.

RELATED: Drake Celebrates Father’s Day

Germanotta appeared on Monday’s episode of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria”where the restauranteur dished on how he spent his Father’s Day with daughters Gaga and Natali.

“My daughter, Stefani [Gaga], she sent me a box of Oreos,” Germanotta, 64, laughed mid-interview. “And my other daughter, Natali, she’s uptown. She’s in New York City. She’s taking me for a long bike ride.”

RELATED: Stars Celebrate Father’s Day 2020

Hopefully, someone in the family sent him a glass of milk.