Kendall Jenner Gives Sexy ’50s Pinup Vibes In New Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

Kendall Jenner is looking chic in her new collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Instagram/Kendall Jenner

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” stars team up for a new Kylie Cosmetics collection. The Jenner sisters teased the collaboration with a variety of stunning shots, including solos of Kendall, duo shots and a short video montage.

“I am so excited to finally show you the Kendall Kylie collection we’ve been working on for so long,” Kylie said on her Instagram Story. “I’ve been so excited to finally collaborate with my sister. So yeah, with everything going on, it’s been pushed back a lot. So I’m very happy to finally be showing you guys.”

The sisters unveiled the palette last week after teasing the collaboration more than a year ago. It will launch Friday, June 26.