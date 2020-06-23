James Corden Says He Thinks There’s A ‘Revolution Happening Inside’ People Amid Black Lives Matter Protests And Coronavirus Pandemic

James Corden spoke about the conversations he’s been having on “The Late Late Show” about Black Lives Matter and the coronavirus pandemic during an appearance on Monday’s “Late Show”.

Corden chatted to Stephen Colbert about having “huge hope and optimism” for America despite everything that’s been going on recently. However, he did tell Colbert to check back in with him again after the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

RELATED: James Corden Gets A Lesson In White Privilege From A ‘Late Late Show’ Staffer

Admitting he never thought his job would be like this, Corden said “it’s a challenge” to take on such serious topics every night.

He added, “If anything, the greatest thing to come out of these past few months is that I’ve really enjoyed being open to the notion of thinking I am on a quest of education here.

“Some of the interviews we’ve done over the past few weeks or months, I’ve really taken things away from. We’re all having conversations with our children that are different and more insightful.

“I really feel quite comfortable now talking about these things knowing that I’m quite open to our audience to go ‘I’ve lived in American for five years and I’ve taken a vow of stupidity but I’m in it to learn and I want to learn more about it.'”

RELATED: James Corden Fills In 21-Second Pause With More Hard-Hitting Questions For Justin Trudeau

Corden also said how he viewed the U.S. as a “place where anything is possible” before he made the move to Los Angeles from the U.K. five years ago.

He added of the current situation, “I had no idea how deep some of the history goes culturally and particularly in this last four years, it’s felt like a giant step backwards. But I constantly hang on to the notion that more people in America didn’t want Donald Trump to be the president of the United States and they voted in that manner.

“It’s a young country America, it’s still figuring stuff out.”

“I think there is a revolution happening inside,” Corden went on, pointing to his head and heart. The actor added that people are now saying, “I’m part of this and I have to make changes.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.